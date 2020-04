BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Addresses Current Market Conditions And Provides Operational Update

April 2 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc:

* PATTERSON-UTI ADDRESSES CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - REDUCING PLANNED 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY - REDUCING DIRECT OPERATING COSTS IN LINE WITH ACTIVITY DECLINES, REDUCING SG&A EXPENSES, OTHER SUPPORT COSTS, CLOSING FEW FACILITIES

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - REDUCING EXECUTIVE GROUP COMPENSATION FOR 2020 BY MORE THAN 50%.