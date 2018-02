Feb 21 (Reuters) - Patterson-Uti Energy Inc:

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY ACQUIRES SUPERIOR QC, A DIRECTIONAL DRILLING ANALYTICS COMPANY

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC - CHAD HANAK HAS JOINED PATTERSON-UTI

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY - CHAD HANAK IS FOUNDER OF SUPERIOR QC LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: