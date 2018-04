April 2 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc:

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY ANNOUNCES $600 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT

* ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION​

* SAYS ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY'S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT​