BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Posts Q4 Adj. Loss Per Share $0.10

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc:

* PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q4 REVENUE $787 MILLION VERSUS $247 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE RIG MARGIN PER DAY FOR Q4 INCREASED $280 SEQUENTIALLY TO $8,010​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08, REVENUE VIEW $764.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY OF $20,950​

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE RIG OPERATING COSTS PER DAY INCREASED, AS EXPECTED, TO $12,940 FROM AN UNUSUALLY LOW LEVEL IN Q3​

* ‍EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 96 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING Q1​

* ‍EXPECT AVERAGE OF 67 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: