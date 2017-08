BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.46

July 27 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc-

* Patterson-UTI energy reports financial results for three and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $579 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.46 including items

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc says average rig count in united states during q2 was 145 rigs

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc says on a standalone basis, patterson-UTI averaged 100 rigs for q2 in united states, up 23% from 81 rigs during q1

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc says based on contracts currently in place, expect an average of 94 rigs operating under term contracts during q3