Sept 21 (Reuters) - PAUL HARTMANN AG:

* EXPECTED 2017 EBIT IS NOW AROUND EUR 135 MILLION (FINANCIAL YEAR 2016: EUR 139.1 MILLION)​

* SO FAR, A MODERATE GROWTH IN EBIT WAS EXPECTED​

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A MODERATE INCREASE IN 2017 SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)