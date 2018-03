March 13 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG:

* STEADY DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 7.00 PER SHARE

* FY SALES UP BY 3.6% TO €2.06 BILLION, ORGANIC GROWTH OF 2.0%

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES FURTHER MODERATE INCREASE IN SALES AND A MODERATE DECLINE IN EBIT

* FY EBIT SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AT EUR 138.2 MILLION