May 4 (Reuters) - Paul Hartmann AG:

* GROUP’S SALES REVENUES ROSE TO EUR 516.0 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 2.3 PERCENT

* Q1 EBIT WERE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AT EUR 31.3 MILLION

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AS A WHOLE

* Q1 GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AT EUR 20.8 MILLION, EUR 4.3 MILLION LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE Source text - bit.ly/2HOs7wL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)