March 16 (Reuters) -

* PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC

* PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE‍​

* PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS "UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING" THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME