May 23 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, INC. AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* MACY’S INC - PRICE WILL SUCCEED KAREN HOGUET WHO, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, PLANS TO RETIRE AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR

* MACY’S INC - PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018

* MACY’S INC - HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: