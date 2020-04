BRIEF-Paulic Meunerie FY Net Loss Widens To 57,000 Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - PAULIC MEUNERIE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 8.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A SOLID BUSINESS DESPITE COVID-19 CRISIS

* 2019 NET LOSS EUR 57,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 23,000 YEAR AGO

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE COMPANY HAD SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 1,506 K€ FOR A FINANCIAL DEBT OF 8,919 K€

* 2019 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 36,000 VERSUS EUR 38,000 YEAR AGO

* END-DEC FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 8.9 MILLION

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES FOR 2023: SALES OF €50 MILLION WITH A GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 50% AND 55% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)