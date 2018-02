Feb 14 (Reuters) - PAULSON & CO :

* PAULSON & CO DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SPRINT ‍​

* PAULSON & CO CUTS SHARE STAKE IN SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS TO 4 MILLION SHARES FROM 24.1 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* PAULSON & CO - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPT 30, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2suoKYV) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2hreI2j)