BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Apple, dissolves share stake in Sarepta, Biogen

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co:

* Takes share stake of 12,300 shares in Apple - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Biogen - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in T-Mobile US Inc by 46.1 percent to 6.1 million shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in GlaxoSmithKline Plc by 30.3 percent to 289,500 sponsored ADRs - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2w7Q27x)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R)