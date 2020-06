June 11 (Reuters) - Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust :

* QTRLY REVENUE 116.4 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 150.9 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 69.2 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 IMPACT ON RETAIL MALL BUSINESSES TO HIT PAVILION REIT'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020