Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 82.6 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 129.4 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE ‍​117.5 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍​131.7 MILLION RGT

* DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME FOR H2 2017 PROPOSED TO BE 4.28 SEN PER UNIT Source text :(bit.ly/2Fda6GI) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)