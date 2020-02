Feb 18 (Reuters) - PAVmed Inc:

* PAVMED ADDS ESOCURE™ ESOPHAGEAL ABLATION DEVICE WITH PATENTED CALDUS™ TECHNOLOGY TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCT PIPELINE

* PAVMED- EXPECT TO COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT AND FDA 510(K) SUBMISSION OF ESOCURE BY EARLY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)