March 9 (Reuters) - PAVmed Inc:

* PAVMED ANNOUNCES FDA 510(K) RE-SUBMISSION FOR ITS CARPX™ MINIMALLY INVASIVE CARPAL TUNNEL DEVICE

* PAVMED - CARPX 510(K) RE-SUBMISSION INCORPORATES DATA FROM CO’S FIRST-IN-HUMAN CARPX CLINICAL SAFETY STUDY

* PAVMED INC - ALL PATIENTS IN CO’S FIRST-IN-HUMAN CARPX CLINICAL SAFETY STUDY MET PRE-SPECIFIED SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: