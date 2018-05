BRIEF-PAVmed Q1 Adjusted Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.10

May 22 (Reuters) - PAVmed Inc:

* PAVMED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* REMAIN ON TARGET TO FILE RESUBMISSION RELATED TO CARPX TO U.S. FDA BY END OF MAY

* PAVMED - IDENTIFIED EU NOTIFIED BODY, TAKING ADDITIONAL REQUISITE STEPS TO SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR CE MARK FOR CARPX IN EUROPE, TARGETED FOR LATE Q3

* ALSO TOOK STEPS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING WHICH CO EXPECTS TO LAUNCH THIS WEEK

* COMMON STOCK HOLDERS WILL BE GRANTED ONE RIGHT TO PURCHASE A NEW UNIT CONSISTING OF A SHARE OF STOCK AND A SERIES Z WARRANT FOR $2.25