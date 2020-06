June 3 (Reuters) - PAVmed Inc:

* PAVMED - EXECUTED LOI WITH CANON VIRGINIA TO DEVELOP, IMPLEMENT COMMERCIAL GRADE PROCESSES TO MANUFACTURE MOLDED RESORBABLE PEDIATRIC EAR TUBES

* PAVMED - UNDER LOI TERMS, CO & CANON VIRGINIA PROPOSE TO ENTER INTO 2 SEQUENTIAL AGREEMENTS COVERING FIVE-PHASE PROJECT

* PAVMED - UNDER TERMS, FIVE-PHASE PROJECT TO CULMINATE IN COMMERCIALIZATION OF CO'S DISAPPEAR MOLDED PEDIATRIC EAR TUBES