March 30 (Reuters) - Pax Global Technology Ltd:

* COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON OPERATION & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, BUT NOT IN LONG RUN

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.06 PER SHARE FOR YEAR TO BE PROPOSED

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$623.9 MILLION, UP 19.4%

* FY TURNOVER UP 11.6% TO HK$4,925.7 MILLION