April 19 (Reuters) - PAXMAN AB (PUBL):

* PAXMAN RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL IN MEXICO AND PLANS Q2 LAUNCH WITH LICENSE PARTNER TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

* RECEIVED MARKET APPROVAL IN MEXICO FOR ITS SCALP COOLING SYSTEM

* “WE CAN LAUNCH PRODUCT OFFICIALLY ALREADY IN Q2 OF 2018”

* LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD