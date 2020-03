BRIEF-Paychex Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.98

March 25 (Reuters) - Paychex Inc:

* PAYCHEX, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.14 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* RESULTS FOR Q3 LARGELY PREDATE DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* PAYCHEX - SEES CASH, RESTRICTED CASH, TOTAL CORPORATE INVESTMENTS AS OF FEB 29 TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS, BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS REVENUE IN FISCAL 2020 ANTICIPATED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 4%

* NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7% IN FISCAL 2020

* ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO GROW ABOUT 6% IN FISCAL 2020

* FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK INCORPORATES KNOWN & SOME ESTIMATED IMPACTS RELATED TO COVID-19 VIRUS

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.08 — REFINITIV IBES DATA