BRIEF-Paycom Software Says Entered Into A Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Paycom Software Inc:

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC - ON FEB 12, CO ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MILLION - SEC FILING

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE SAYS FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON FEB 12, 2020

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC SAYS THE $50 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $100 MILLION