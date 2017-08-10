BRIEF-Payless Shoesource completes financial restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Payless Shoesource:
* Payless Shoesource successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11
* Following completion of company’s restructuring, Paul Jones will retire as Chief Executive Officer
* Emerged from its chapter 11 restructuring with “substantial liquidity” after eliminating in excess of $435 million in funded debt
* Post-emergence, board of directors will begin a search to identify a new chief executive officer
* Will be led by newly appointed executive committee comprised of CFO Michael Schwindle, COO Mike Vitelli, headed by MARTIN WADE, III, Interim CEO Source text for Eikon: