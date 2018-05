BRIEF-Payment Data Systems Says Total Dollars Processed During Q1 Increased 305 Pct Over Same Period In 2017

May 2 (Reuters) - Payment Data Systems Inc:

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RECORD TRANSACTION PROCESSING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS INC - TOTAL DOLLARS PROCESSED DURING Q1 INCREASED 305% OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS INC - CREDIT CARD TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED DURING Q1 OF 2018 WERE UP 307% OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS INC - CREDIT CARD DOLLARS PROCESSED DURING Q1 OF 2018 WERE UP 5% OVER Q4 OF 2017

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS INC - TOTAL DOLLARS PROCESSED FOR Q1 OF 2018 EXCEEDED $782.9 MILLION

* PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS INC - ELECTRONIC CHECK TRANSACTION VOLUMES DURING Q1 OF 2018 WERE UP 5% OVER Q4 OF 2017