FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PayPal announces ‍suspension of services by TIO Networks
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

BRIEF-PayPal announces ‍suspension of services by TIO Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc:

* TIO Networks suspends operations to protect customers

* Suspension of services by TIO is a result of PayPal’s discovery of security vulnerabilities on TIO platform​

* PayPal platform is not impacted in any way and PayPal’s customers’ data remains secure​

* Upon discovery of vulnerability on TIO platform, co initiated internal investigation of TIO

* Upon discovery of vulnerability on TIO platform, co engaged third-party cybersecurity expertise to review TIO’s bill payment platform​

* Focus of investigation will also include TIO’s practices and representations prior to acquisition​

* Suspension of TIO network’s services is a result of PayPal’s discovery of issues with TIO’s data security program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.