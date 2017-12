Dec 6 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS - ‍ON DEC 5, CO, AS BORROWER AND PAYPAL INC, AS SUBSIDIARY GUARANTOR, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED $3.0 BILLION 364-DAY DELAYED-DRAW TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS- ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE, AMOUNTS OWING THEREUNDER TO BE DUE & PAYABLE ON DEC 4, 2018, UNLESS COMMITMENTS TERMINATED EARLIER​