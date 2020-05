BRIEF-Paypal Holdings Says During Q1, Management Approved Strategic Reduction Of Existing Global Workforce

May 7 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc:

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS SAYS DURING Q1, MANAGEMENT APPROVED STRATEGIC REDUCTION OF EXISTING GLOBAL WORKFORCE, RESULTED IN RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $29 MILLION

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS - APPROVED STRATEGIC REDUCTION IN 2020 PART OF MULTIPHASE PROCESS TO REORGANIZE WORKFORCE CONCURRENTLY WITH REDESIGN OF OPERATING STRUCTURE

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS - PRIMARILY INCURRED EMPLOYEE SEVERANCE, BENEFITS COSTS UNDER 2020 STRATEGIC REDUCTION, AS WELL AS OTHER ASSOCIATED CONSULTANCY COSTS

* PAYPAL HOLDINGS SAYS STRATEGIC REDUCTION OF THE EXISTING GLOBAL WORKFORCE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY THE END OF 2020 - SEC FILING