BRIEF-Paypal Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.50

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* PAYPAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 REVENUE $3.74 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.63 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 17 PERCENT

* PAYPAL EXPECTS 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.79 - $1.86

* 8.7 MILLION ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS ADDED, WITH NET NEW ACTIVES UP 61% IN QUARTER

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $2.24 - $2.30

* IN QUARTER, 2.2 BILLION PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED, UP 25%

* EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 20% - 22% AT CURRENT SPOT RATES, 20% - 21% ON AN FX-NEUTRAL BASIS, TO A RANGE OF $3.58 - $3.63 BILLION IN Q1

* EXPECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.41 - $0.43 IN Q1

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.52 - $0.54

* IN QUARTER, RECORDED $131 BILLION IN TOTAL PAYMENT VOLUME (TPV), UP 32%, OR 29% ON AN FX-NEUTRAL BASIS

* QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE IMPACT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT, WHICH RESULTED IN PRELIMINARY NET TAX EXPENSE OF $180 MILLION

* QTRLY TRANSACTION MARGIN OF 65.1% VERSUS 54.8% IN LAST QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $3.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.25, REVENUE VIEW $15.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 REVENUE TO GROW 15 - 17% AT CURRENT SPOT RATES AND 14 - 16% ON AN FX-NEUTRAL BASIS, TO A RANGE OF $15.00 - $15.25 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: