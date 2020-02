BRIEF-PayPal Sees Hit To Q1 Revenue From Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc:

* PAYPAL UPDATES FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK BASED ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* INTERNATIONAL CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE ACTIVITY HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* NOW EXPECT TO REPORT Q1 REVENUE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF $4.78 - $4.84 BILLION

* PAYPAL - REAFFIRMING OUR FIRST QUARTER 2020 GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE

* PAYPAL - ESTIMATE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO BE ABOUT 1 PERCENT POINT REDUCTION TO CO’S Y-O-Y REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q1

* PAYPAL - ESTIMATE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO BE ON BOTH SPOT AND FOREIGN CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS TO CO’S Y-O-Y REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q1

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78, REVENUE VIEW $4.83 BILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA