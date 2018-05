May 17 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc:

* PAYPAL SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS GLOBAL OMNICHANNEL PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF IZETTLE

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.01 DILUTIVE TO PAYPAL'S PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS