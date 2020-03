BRIEF-PayPoint Says CEO Search Process Has Been Temporarily Suspended

March 19 (Reuters) - PayPoint plc:

* PAYPOINT - BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT PROGRESS WILL BE MADE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* PAYPOINT PLC - ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND PAYMENTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PAYPOINT - REVIEWING IMPACT OF CHALLENGES ON OUTLOOK FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021 BUT AT THIS STAGE CANNOT GIVE PRECISE GUIDANCE AS TO IMPACT

* PAYPOINT PLC - IMMEDIATE REVIEW OF SHORT TERM COST REDUCTION MEASURES WILL BE UNDERTAKEN ACROSS BUSINESS

* PAYPOINT PLC - NICK WILES WILL REMAIN IN ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* PAYPOINT PLC - CEO SEARCH PROCESS HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* PAYPOINT SAYS 70 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (PART OF OVERALL £75 MILLION FINANCING FACILITY) HAS BEEN FULLY DRAWN DOWN