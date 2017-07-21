FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paysafe says received takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital
#Funds News
July 21, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Paysafe says received takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc:

* Paysafe Group statement regarding possible offer

* Paysafe Group Plc says that it has received a preliminary, conditional proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and funds managed by CVC Capital partners

* under terms of possible offer, ordinary shareholders of paysafe would receive 590 pence in cash per ordinary share in paysafe

* consortium indicated financing requirements to be funded in part with proceeds of disposal of business consortium considers to be non-core Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

