BRIEF-PBF Energy Q3 earnings per share $2.85

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc:

* PBF Energy reports third quarter 2017 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $2.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44 excluding items

* PBF Energy Inc - ‍for q4 2017, expect east coast total throughput to average 340,000 to 360,000 barrels per day​

* PBF Energy Inc - ‍q4 mid-continent total throughput is expected to average 145,000 to 155,000 barrels per day​

* PBF Energy sees Q4 ‍gulf coast total throughput is expected to average 190,000 to 200,000 barrels per day​

* PBF Energy qtrly revenues $5.48 billion versus $4.51 bln‍​

* PBF Energy inc sees Q4 west coast total throughput is expected to average 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day​