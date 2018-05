BRIEF-PBF Energy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.27

May 3 (Reuters) - Pbf Energy Inc:

* PBF ENERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BILLION VERSUS $4.8 BILLION

* FOR Q2 2018, EXPECT EAST COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT TO AVERAGE 340,000 TO 360,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $5.37 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECT EAST COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT TO AVERAGE 330,000 TO 350,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR Q2 2018, MID-CONTINENT TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 150,000 TO 160,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR Q2 2018, GULF COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 180,000 TO 190,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR FY 2018, MID-CONTINENT TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 150,000 TO 160,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR Q2 2018, WEST COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 155,000 TO 165,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR FY 2018, GULF COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 175,000 TO 185,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR FY 2018, WEST COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 160,000 TO 170,000 BARRELS PER DAY