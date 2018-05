BRIEF-PBF Holding Co LLC Says On May 2, Entered Into A New Asset-Based Revolving Credit Agreement

May 8 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc:

* PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC - 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BILLION & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023

* PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC - ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BILLION

* PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC - 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014