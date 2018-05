May 3 (Reuters) - PBF Logistics LP:

* PBF LOGISTICS INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $0.49 PER UNIT AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MILLION VERSUS $60.5 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $67.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: