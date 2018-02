BRIEF-PBF Logistics Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.50

Feb 15 (Reuters) - PBF Logistics Lp:

* PBF LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR GROWTH INITIATIVES, INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.4850 PER UNIT AND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* ANNOUNCES FOUR-YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH PLAN COMPRISED OF MORE THAN $100 MILLION OF EBITDA

* FOUR-YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH PLAN TO BE CONTRIBUTED BY A NUMBER OF PROJECTS ACROSS TERMINALING, STORAGE & PIPELINE SEGMENTS

* PBF LOGISTICS- EXPECT TERMINALING, STORAGE, PIPELINE SEGMENTS PROJECTS TO BE SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM COMMITMENTS FROM SPONSOR, OTHER THIRD-PARTIES

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.5 MILLION VERSUS $61.7 MILLION