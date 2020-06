June 30 (Reuters) - Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA :

* SAYS SIGNS DEAL WITH INGENERON ON PURCHASE OF 100% STAKE IN ETICUR FOR EUR 1

* SAYS ALSO BUYS RECEIVABLES AGAINST ETICUR IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.0 MILLION FOR EUR 2.0 MILLION