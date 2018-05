May 17 (Reuters) - POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA:

* ITS UNIT BUYS 100% STAKE IN BIOCELL LUGANO SA BASED IN SWITZERLAND

* MAXIMUM PRICE IS SET AT 1.6 MILLION EUROS

* BIOCELL LUGANO RUNS LAB THAT HAS LICENSE FOR ISOLATION AND MULTIPLICATION OF STEM CELLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)