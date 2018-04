April 16 (Reuters) - Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA (PBKM):

* ITS STAKE IN VITA 34 REACHES VALUE OF EUR 1.7 MILLION, OVER 3% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* SAYS THAT AT PRESENT IT DOES NOT HOLD TALKS TO INCREASE STAKE IN VITA 34; HOWEVER IT DOES NOT EXCLUDE FURTHER INCREASE OF ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPANY

* VITA 34 IS PRIVATE STEM CELL BANK IN GERMANY