Aug 4 (Reuters) - PBT GROUP LTD:

* Fy Headline Earnings Per Share Was 5.93 Cents Per Share

* NO DIVIDEND FROM NORMAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2017

* FY TOTAL INCOME OF 612.7 MILLION RAND VERSUS 543.1 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.8 MILLION RAND VERSUS 40 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)