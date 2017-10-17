BRIEF-PC Connection sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 3 percent

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PC Connection Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $725 million to $730 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 3 percent

* PC Connection Inc sees ‍Q3 diluted earnings per share from $0.48 to $0.50​

* PC Connection - ‍delays in shipments from suppliers, inability to receive products by affected customers impacted Q3 revenue by about 3 percent

* PC Connection - qtrly decline in gross profit was attributed to a competitive demand environment, adjustments in certain vendor channel programs​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $760.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S