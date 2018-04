April 23 (Reuters) - Pc Partner Group Ltd:

* ENTERS SHARE BUY-BACK DEAL; CO TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION TOTAL 74.7 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$373.50 MILLION

* VENDORS PERFECT CHOICE LTD & CLASSIC VENTURE INTERNATIONAL INC TO SELL SHARES AT EQUIVALENT OF HK$5.00 PER BUY-BACK SHARE