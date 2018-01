Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pc Partner Group Ltd:

* FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017, GROUP IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE MORE THAN DOUBLE ON NET PROFIT

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍STRONG DEMAND ON VIDEO GRAPHICS CARDS FROM BLOCKCHAIN APPLICATION AND PLATFORM​