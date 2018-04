April 24 (Reuters) - PCAS SA:

* PCAS : NET SALES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* GENERATED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF EUR 46.4 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* IN 2018, GROUP‘S NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW MODEST GROWTH

* IN 2018, GROUP INCOME MAY BE NOTICEABLY AFFECTED IF EURO/USD EXCHANGE RATE WERE TO REMAIN AT CURRENT LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)