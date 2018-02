Feb 20 (Reuters) - PCAS SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​31.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​5.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 THE GROUP’S NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW MODEST GROWTH‍​

* IN 2018 GROUP’S NET INCOME COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED IF CURRENT EURO-DOLLAR RATE WERE TO BE CONFIRMED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ASK NEXT AGM NOT TO APPROVE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND ON 2017 EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)