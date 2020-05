May 12 (Reuters) - Pcas SA:

* SALES AS OF MARCH 31 EUR 53.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PCAS GROUP HAS NOT SEEN ANY MAJOR IMPACTS ON ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AND EARNINGS TO DATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS SUSPENDED ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS AND ITS STRATEGIC BUSINESS OBJECTIVES UNTIL SITUATION BECOMES CLEARER

* Q1 WAS NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS