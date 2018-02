Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pccs Group Bhd:

* UNIT TO DISPOSE LEASEHOLD INDUSTRIAL LAND FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF 8.5 MILLION RGT TO HARTA PACKAGING INDUSTRIES ‍​

* PROPOSED DISPOSAL WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON THE EARNINGS OF PGB FOR THE FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2018‍​ Source text : [bit.ly/2FLjm5g]