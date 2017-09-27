BRIEF-PCF Group says trading ahead of market expectations

Sept 27 (Reuters) - PCF Group Plc

* Says expects full-year results to be ahead of market expectations.

* Says commenced retail deposit taking operations on July 27 and its success has exceeded expectations. To date, approximately 51 million pounds of retail deposits have been received.

* New business originations across the bank are 19.3 percent ahead of the same period last year at 74.1 million pounds.

* Says portfolio quality remains a focus and loan loss impairment charges in the year to date remain at a record low of 0.5 percent.

* Says portfolio of finance receivables has grown 17.5 percent in the period to 141.6 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)